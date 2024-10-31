FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FALC remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday. FalconStor Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 2.17.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

