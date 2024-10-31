Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPGY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of EXPGY traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 78,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,718. Experian has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

