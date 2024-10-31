Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPGY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
View Our Latest Report on EXPGY
Experian Trading Down 2.3 %
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.