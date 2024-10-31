Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.99, but opened at $52.46. Etsy shares last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 3,366,734 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.48.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Stock Up 8.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,257.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,619 shares of company stock worth $240,825. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Etsy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Etsy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 63,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Etsy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.