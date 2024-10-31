Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.140–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.160–0.060 EPS.

Enviri Stock Performance

NYSE NVRI traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,695. Enviri has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $652.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

