Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in October

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Endesa Price Performance
Endesa stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 3,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,384. Endesa has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.
About Endesa
