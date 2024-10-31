Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in October

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Endesa stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 3,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,384. Endesa has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

