Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$7.69. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.45, with a volume of 548,989 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDR. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
