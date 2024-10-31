Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Maxim Group

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Emerald alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerald

Emerald Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Emerald stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 116,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Emerald has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $815.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the third quarter worth $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Emerald by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 17.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.