Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$165.25 and last traded at C$165.25. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$164.61.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$928.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.19.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Insider Activity at Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$159.58 per share, with a total value of C$31,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,915. 79.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.