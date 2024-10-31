Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$165.25 and last traded at C$165.25. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$164.61.
Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$928.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.19.
Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
