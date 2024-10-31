eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.63 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 578,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,526,000 after buying an additional 196,324 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

