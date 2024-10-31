eBay Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

eBay has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

EBAY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,175,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

