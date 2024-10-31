Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Stock Up 8.1 %
OTCMKTS EATBF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 18,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Eat & Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile
