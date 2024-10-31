DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 203,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in DLH by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 93,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLHC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.14. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

DLH last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

