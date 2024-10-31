Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 462.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,795 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 43.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,862,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,616,000 after buying an additional 1,469,292 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $70,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

