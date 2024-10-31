Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 313,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 128,520 shares.The stock last traded at $55.83 and had previously closed at $56.02.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSTL. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

