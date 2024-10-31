Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $61.78

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $179,628.34 and approximately $61.78 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Dawn Protocol
Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
