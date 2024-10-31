Davis Rea LTD. Invests $2.81 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $547.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.56 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

