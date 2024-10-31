Davis Rea LTD. Has $14.31 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 6.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 17.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $753.47 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.63 and a twelve month high of $773.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

