Davis Rea LTD. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 0.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BN stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $51.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

