Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $242.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.42. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $188.75 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

