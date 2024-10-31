Dana (NYSE:DAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dana updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.
Dana Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of DAN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,304. Dana has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Dana Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
