Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 4,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Currys Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a omnichannel retailer of technology products and services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The company offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; iD Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator solution; and provides consumer electrical repair and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.