Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 8071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Critical Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRML. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

