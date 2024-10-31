Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 166.10 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 168.40 ($2.18), with a volume of 820824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80 ($2.33).

CRST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.63) to GBX 215 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 216.40 ($2.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £431.64 million, a PE ratio of -1,684.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.96.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

