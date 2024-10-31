Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $88.70 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $88.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00005989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00035217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

