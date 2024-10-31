Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.68 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $82.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00006034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00035647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

