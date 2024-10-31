Corning Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 23,495 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average volume of 15,574 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

