Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 119.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $759.76. The company had a trading volume of 865,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,294. The company has a market cap of $324.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $710.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.63 and a 12-month high of $773.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

