Congress Asset Management Co. Has $52.21 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $52,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.82. 90,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $188.07 and a 12 month high of $307.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.47 and a 200 day moving average of $273.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

