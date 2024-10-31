Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 15.2% in October

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 670,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Concentrix stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 520,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.58. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,490.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,490.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,267 shares of company stock valued at $648,945. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 769.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

