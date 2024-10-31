Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $193.73 and last traded at $195.65. Approximately 4,767,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,362,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.74.

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.22.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

