Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox updated its FY25 guidance to $6.65-$6.90 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.650-6.900 EPS.

Clorox Trading Up 2.7 %

CLX stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.70. 1,856,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

