ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 187,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,051. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CLIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

