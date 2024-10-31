Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.14, but opened at $60.58. Cimpress shares last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 37,217 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cimpress

Cimpress Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.