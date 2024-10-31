Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,995 shares of company stock worth $1,739,510 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $131.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.26 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

