Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

CAKE stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after purchasing an additional 223,497 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

