Cheelee 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.61 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Cheelee has a total market cap of $212.84 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $11.00 or 0.00015234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cheelee alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,199.00 or 0.99976006 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,121.25 or 0.99868347 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,552.30420598 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.18543579 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $5,720,108.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.