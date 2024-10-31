Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEU has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

NYSE LEU opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

