Catizen (CATI) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Catizen (CATI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Catizen has a market cap of $100.90 million and $42.78 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Catizen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,210.60 or 0.99797717 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,130.47 or 0.99686977 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,275,770 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 279,275,770 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.37480116 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $55,472,937.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.