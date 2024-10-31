Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock traded up $46.01 on Thursday, reaching $253.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,570,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,103. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $259.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.19 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $10,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,390,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,014,394.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 7,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total value of $1,039,207.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,374,783.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,780,891 shares of company stock valued at $465,902,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company's stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Earnings History for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

