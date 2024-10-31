Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.11.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital Power

Capital Power Trading Up 3.4 %

CPX stock traded up C$1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.15. 419,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,870. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $322,274 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.