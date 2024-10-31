BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 854,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BWXT traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $122.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,895. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 155,387 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

