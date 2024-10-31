BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$69.10 and last traded at C$69.39, with a volume of 84805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on BRP from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$95.46.

BRP Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$83.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.21.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.890971 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

