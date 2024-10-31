Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.410-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,292. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.
