Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.410-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,292. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

