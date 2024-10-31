Boyd Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 161,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

