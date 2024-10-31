Boyd Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,264,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

