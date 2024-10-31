Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $150.80 and last traded at $151.38. Approximately 4,599,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,651,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.42.

Boeing Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.1% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

