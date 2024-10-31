Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.39.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $89.24 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,954,000 after acquiring an additional 821,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after purchasing an additional 529,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 79.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,060,000 after buying an additional 221,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $23,817,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

