Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 12,192.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,797,000 after buying an additional 7,281,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 15,357.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,201,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,433,220,000 after buying an additional 4,173,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after buying an additional 2,546,886 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 19,048.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after buying an additional 1,873,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $175.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

