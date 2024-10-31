Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

Bioqual Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a PE ratio of -54.88 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. Bioqual had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

Bioqual Announces Dividend

About Bioqual

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Bioqual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.65%.

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

