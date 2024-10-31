BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 27,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 105,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

BiomX Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.29.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $1.90. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BiomX Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

